Sarah Ferguson says ‘magical’ daughter Princess Beatrice got her ‘fairytale’

It’s been three years since Princess Beatrice secretly married her prince charming, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Princess’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, celebrated her “magical daughter and wonderful” son-in-law’s third anniversary on Monday, July 17, with a portrait from their wedding day.

“Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren,” Sarah wrote alongside the photo taken by Benjamin Wheeler. “Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale.”

Edo also marked his anniversary with a romantic tribute to his wife. Sharing a photo of Beatrice from this year’s Royal Ascot, as well as flowers from their wedding, he wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together.”

Edo continued, “I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

Beatrice and Edo’s royal wedding was originally scheduled for May of 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple ended up secretly tying the knot on July 17, 2020. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the private wedding ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Beatrice and Edo, who has a son named Christopher Woolf from a previous relationship, welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September of 2021. After Sienna’s birth, Edo penned on his Instagram that he was “feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget.”