Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy day date at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a day date at Wimbledon on Friday. The couple was seated in the Royal Box at Centre Court for the men’s singles semi-finals match.

King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece looked pretty in pink for the outing wearing a belted shirtdress. Beatrice and Edo, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on July 17, were spotted sharing a laugh at the match on day 12 of The Championships.

©ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images





The Duke of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and Lady Sarah Chatto were also spotted in the Royal Box on July 14.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is set to return to the tournament on Saturday. Kensington Palace has announced that the royal mom of three will attend the ladies’ singles final match, according to the Daily Express’ Richard Palmer.

Catherine made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023 on the second day of The Championships, where she was joined in the Royal Box by eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

The Princess’ eldest son, Prince George, made his Wimbledon debut last year, accompanying Prince William and Catherine to the gentlemen’s singles final. After the match, George had the chance to speak with the 2022 Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic. “First Wimbledon, I heard. How’d you like it?” Novak asked the Prince, who replied, “Great,” with two thumbs up.