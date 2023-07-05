The Princess of Wales reunited with tennis star Roger Federer in the royal box at Wimbledon on Tuesday! The eight-time Wimbledon champion received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd, including the Princess, as he made his way to the box.

“There’s nothing quite like the first week of Wimbledon. Fantastic to join the crowds watching @katiecboulter on Court 18 and @andymurray on Centre Court,” the Waleses’ Instagram account captioned photos from the second day of the Wimbledon Championships. “And how good to see the Ball Boys and Girls putting their skills into action @rogerfederer?”

Ahead of the tennis tournament, the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and Roger teamed up for a short film that shined light on Wimbledon’s Ball Boys and Girls and the training that goes into becoming one at The Championships.

