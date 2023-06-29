The Princess of Wales had the best response when asked her age

The Princess of Wales is keeping her age on the down low! While opening The Young V&A on Wednesday, the royal mom of three was adorably asked by a young student how old she is.

“I’m 41, don’t tell anyone,” Catherine sweetly replied with a shhh gesture in a video shared on social media.

The Princess of Wales turned 41 on Jan. 9. The royal’s husband, Prince William, celebrated his 41st birthday earlier this month.

Catherine, who is patron of the V&A, looked pretty in pink for her visit to the museum on June 28 wearing a Beulah London crepe midi dress. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother was given a tour of the building by schoolchildren who were part of the project.

According to the palace, “Local schoolchildren, parents and teachers played a critical role in the project, participating in co-design and co-production workshops in which they worked with the architects and Young V&A team to reconceive how the building could be used, designed key architectural features, contributed ideas for the displays and exhibition programme and participated in making new commissions for the galleries.”

Catherine was showered with hugs during her visit to the London museum, which opens to the public on July 1. The Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood, houses three new galleries called Play, Imagine, and Design. The galleries were “conceived for specific age groups, from babies to teens,” and were “designed to inspire children’s own creativity.”

Per Sky News, the Princess of Wales listened to children tell stories with objects on Wednesday, before revealing that her own kids “tell me stories all the time.”

Sharing footage from the Princess’ visit, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “It was a pleasure to see how this special museum has been revamped with the help of local school children, parents and teachers this morning, ahead of its opening this Saturday.”