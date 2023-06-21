How King Charles celebrated son Prince William’s birthday

Prince William is 41! The Prince of Wales celebrated another year around the sun on Wednesday, June 21. To commemorate the birthday of King Charles’ firstborn, the royal family’s social media accounts shared a photo of the monarch and his eldest son.

“Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈,” the message alongside the picture reads. One social media user commented on the post, “This photo isn’t about being royal…This photo is depicting the love between a son and his father… ❤️.”

Photographer Chris Jackson revealed on his Instagram Story that the image was taken during a rehearsal for King Charles’ coronation this year. William was pictured fixing his father’s robe, while the monarch proudly smiled at his son.

At the coronation on May 6, the Prince of Wales assisted in dressing his father in the Robe Royal and pledged his loyalty to the King, saying: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

William’s birthday comes days after Kensington Palace released two new photos of the heir to the throne with his three children. The sweet pictures showing the Prince of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were released in honor of Father’s Day.