Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend coronation rehearsal

With just three days to go, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at a rehearsal for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William and Catherine were pictured at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday with their three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

King Charles was seen leaving Westminster Abbey on May 3

King Charles was also on hand for the rehearsals, along with Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. The coronation, which will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” is taking place on Saturday, May 6. Both Prince William and Prince George will have roles during the service.

Queen Camilla’s Pages of Honour include her three grandsons

The Prince of Wales will assist in dressing his father in the Robe Royal and will pledge his loyalty to the King during “The Homage of Royal Blood.” Meanwhile, Prince George will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the service.

The Prince of Wales attended a rehearsal for the coronation with his wife and children on May 3

Queen Camilla’s three grandsons, Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, are also serving as Pages of Honour. Discussing his son’s role during an appearance on The News Agents podcast, King Charles’ stepson Tom Parker Bowles said, “I don’t think he knows quite how big it’s gonna be. I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion.”

According to The Telegraph, Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday on Tuesday, is “expected to attend the Coronation service, but will sit among the congregation.”