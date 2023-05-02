Princess Charlotte joined by royal family’s dog in second birthday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on Tuesday with a second new photo of Princess Charlotte. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” the picture was captioned.

The photo shows Charlotte﻿ hugging the Waleses’ dog Orla in the grass. The royal family’s cocker spaniel made an appearance in one of the Princess’ seventh birthday photos last year.

The new image of Charlotte and Orla was taken by the same portrait photographer, Millie Pilkington, who took Prince Louis’ fifth birthday photos.

While the Princess of Wales did not take the photo of her daughter that was shared on Tuesday, she was the photographer behind the picture of Charlotte that was released on the eve of the Princess’ eighth birthday. The royal mom three photographed her daughter in Windsor as she sat smiling in a white wicker chair wearing a white dress.

Prince William and Catherine’s daughter, who is currently third in line to the throne, turned 8 on May 2. The royal family’s official Twitter account celebrated King Charles’ eldest granddaughter’s birthday by quote tweeting Kensington Royal’s initial tweet for Charlotte, along with a message that read: “🎉 Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!”