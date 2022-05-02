Princess Charlotte shows off missing tooth in new birthday photos

Princess Charlotte is seven! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter celebrated her seventh birthday on Monday, May 2. To mark the occasion, three new photos of Prince George and Prince Louis’ sister were released.

The images were taken by mom Kate in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have a country home, over the weekend. Charlotte, wearing navy bottoms teamed with a polka dot polo shirt and a blue cable knit sweater, was photographed sitting in the grass surrounded by bluebells.

The little Princess was joined by her family’s cocker spaniel in one snapshot. Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, revealed her missing tooth as she smiled at the camera for the photos.

Social media users noted the resemblance between the Princess and her father. “William’s mini me 😍,” one wrote. Another commented, “Oh my…she is Prince William with long hair ❤️😍. Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte ❤️.”

Charlotte’s birthday falls on a bank holiday (Early May bank holiday) in England this year. Last year, Prince William revealed that his daughter had a “lovely” sixth birthday. During an engagement in Walsall, West Midlands, he said: “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”