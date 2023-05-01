Princess Charlotte is dad’s mini-me in new 8th birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is turning 8! To celebrate her birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their daughter on Monday evening. Charlotte, whose birthday is May 2, showed off her missing teeth as she smiled, sitting in a white wicker chair.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂,” the message alongside the picture reads.

Social media users were quick to point out Charlotte’s resemblance to her father, Prince William. “Beautiful girl 😍💖 she’s her Dad’s twin! Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte 🥳🎂🎉,” one wrote. Another commented, “She is William’s mini-me. Happy birthday Princess Charlotte ❤️🎉🎂🥳🎈.”

Unlike Prince Louis’ fifth birthday photos last month, which were taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington, the Princess of Wales snapped the new photo of Princess Charlotte. The picture was taken in Windsor over the weekend.

Catherine and her little girl were spotted enjoying a sweet mother-daughter outing ahead of Charlotte’s birthday. The Princess of Wales and her daughter were seen at a performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London over the weekend. An individual on April 29 tweeted, “First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends.” A video circulating on social media shows Charlotte on stage with friends holding wands and playing under confetti.

It’s a big week for the British royal family. The coronation of Charlotte’s paternal grandfather, King Charles III, is taking place on Saturday, May 6, at London’s Westminster Abbey. The Princess’ older brother, Prince George, will have a special role at the coronation, serving as one of eight Pages of Honour at the service.