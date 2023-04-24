Why Prince Louis’ latest photos are different from his previous birthday pictures

Prince Louis turned five years old on Sunday! To celebrate their youngest child’s fifth birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released two new photos of Louis. The images were taken earlier this month in Windsor.

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳,” the Waleses’ official social media accounts wrote alongside the pictures on April 22. “A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

©Millie Pilkington



The Princess of Wales appeared in one of her son’s fifth birthday portraits

Unlike previous years, Catherine did not snap Louis’ fifth birthday photos. While the Princess of Wales was the photographer behind Louis’ first, second, third and fourth birthday photos, this year’s pictures were taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington.

Catherine did, however, appear in one of Louis’ fifth birthday portraits. The Princess of Wales was pictured pushing Louis in a wheelbarrow in one of the photos. Louis, who looked adorable wearing shorts and a fair isle sweater over a checkered shirt, also posed for a solo close-up portrait.

©Millie Pilkington



Prince Louis turned five on April 23

The Waleses will be celebrating another family birthday very soon. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, turns eight on May 2. During﻿ A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Catherine revealed her sweet tradition for her children’s birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” she shared. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”