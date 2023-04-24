The Princess of Wales reveals which Disney movie Princess Charlotte is ‘huge fan’ of

Toy Story has *got a* fan in Princess Charlotte. During a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor on Monday, the Princess of Wales revealed that her seven-year-old daughter likes the Pixar classic. According to The Daily Mail, the royal mom of three examined a pile of boxes donated by Mattel that contained Buzz Lightyear toys at The Baby Bank. “Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story,” Catherine is quoted as saying.

Charlotte isn’t the only Disney fan in the Wales household. Back in 2017, Prince William shared that his then-four-year-old son Prince George enjoyed watching The Lion King.

“He quite likes The Lion King. We’ve watched that a few times,” the Prince of Wales said at the time.

©WireImage



Princess Charlotte is a huge fan of Toy Story, according to the Princess of Wales

While at The Baby Bank on April 24, Catherine reportedly remarked on how small the clothing was. “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny,” the Princess said (via The Daily Mail). “They do grow so quickly.”

Princess Charlotte will celebrate her eighth birthdays days before her paternal grandfather, King Charles III, is crowned at Westminster Abbey. Per the palace, the Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank to “hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need from Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas.”