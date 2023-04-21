What the Princess of Wales revealed about her coronation outfit

The Princess of Wales has revealed a clue about her coronation outfit. While in Birmingham on Thursday, the stylish royal was asked by This Morning’s Alison Hammond what she planned on wearing to the coronation.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’” Alison recalled on Friday’s episode of This Morning. “Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue. I said, ‘I feel like you’re gonna wear blue and she was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’”

“So I was like, fantastic!” Alison added.

Catherine has stunned in numerous blue outfits over the years. She famously wore a blue wrap dress to a photocall at St. James Palace the day her engagement to Prince William was announced in 2010. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently coordinated in blue with their children for Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

©Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images



The Waleses coordinated in blue for Easter 2023

Catherine’s coronation outfit will be revealed in nearly two weeks. The Princess’ father-in-law King Charles III will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Back in March, PEOPLE reported that the Princess of Wales might break tradition by not wearing a tiara to the coronation. The magazine noted at the time that it understood “the conversation around the decision” was still ongoing.