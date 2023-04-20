Prince William makes swoon-worthy comment about wife Catherine

Prince William made a sweet comment about his wife, the Princess of Wales, during the couple’s joint visit to Birmingham on Thursday. While he greeted well-wishers, one individual praised Catherine’s “amazing outfit.” ﻿“She always looks stunning,” the Prince of Wales replied in a video shared by Free Radio News.

The Princess, whose 12th wedding anniversary is on April 29, looked radiant in Birmingham wearing a merlot-colored Karen Millen trench dress. The stylish number, which originally retailed for $394, features long sleeves and a pleated skirt.

©ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince William said his wife always looks stunning

Catherine accessorized her look on April 20 with burgundy suede pumps and a pair of Sezane earrings. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Birmingham to “celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries.”

In Birmingham, William and Catherine paid a visit to the Indian Streatery, where they tried their hand at making roti. The heir to the throne also took a reservation while at the family run Indian restaurant. During their visit, the royal couple also hosted future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham’s creative industries sector at The Rectory.

The outing on Thursday was the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since Easter. Prince William and Catherine attended Easter Sunday service with their three children and members of the royal family on April 9 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It marked Prince Louis’ first time at the service and the first Easter of King Charles III’s reign.