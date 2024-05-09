Why a future Queen is moving to the U.S.

Princess Elisabeth is heading to Harvard! The future Queen of Belgium will begin a master’s program at the ivy league school in Cambridge, Massachusetts this summer.

“After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston,” the Belgian Royal Palace announced on May 7 (translated to English).

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”

©Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



The Princess will begin a master’s program at Harvard University this summer

In 2021, Elisabeth began a three-year program at Lincoln College, a college of the University of Oxford, where she has been studying history and politics. According to The Brussels Times, the Princess “still has exams in May and June before her graduation ceremony during the summer.”

Prior to Lincoln College, the Princess completed her year in social and military sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium and obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Per the palace, “Princess Elisabeth regularly returns to Belgium and remains involved in Belgian public life during activities alone, with His Majesty the King or her family.”

Elisabeth is the eldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s four children. Their Majesties are also parents to Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore. Elisabeth is first in line to the Belgian throne, after her father King Philippe.