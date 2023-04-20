They’re back! The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance since Easter on Thursday. The royal couple, whose 12th wedding anniversary is in nine days, visited Birmingham to “celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage and meet future leaders in the creative industries.”

During the outing on April 20, Prince William and Catherine tried their hand at making roti at a family run Indian restaurant, and the heir to the throne even took a reservation! Scroll to see all of the best photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint visit to Birmingham...