Nearly 70 years after his mother’s coronation, King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey. The monarch was just four years old when his mom Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953. According to the royal family’s website, Charles “was the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign.”

Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, in 2022. Charles acceded to the throne following the death of his mother in September of 2022.

A little over a month after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, it was announced that the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla had been set for May 6, 2023. ﻿Ahead of King Charles’ coronation—which Buckingham Palace ﻿has said will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”—take a look back at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation...