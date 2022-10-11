Buckingham Palace announces date for King Charles III’s coronation: Details

Mark your calendars royal watchers because the date for King Charles III’s coronation has officially been set. Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 11 that the coronation of His Majesty is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years, per the royal family’s website.

©Getty Images



King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled for May 6, 2023

Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned at the Abbey in 1953 following her accession on February 6, 1952. King Charles’ coronation is taking place ahead of the 70th anniversary of his mother’s coronation (June 2).

During the ceremony, the Sovereign is “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see Charles, who turns 74 on Nov. 14, crowned alongside his wife, the Queen Consort.

The palace noted that the coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” For over a thousand years, the ceremony has retained a similar structure, and next year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognizing the spirit of the times.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in 1953

Charles acceded to the throne following the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022. Two days after the Queen’s passing, Princes William and Harry’s father was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council.

In his first address to the nation and the Commonwealth on Sept. 9, His Majesty said, “As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life,” he continued. “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”