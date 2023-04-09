Prince Louis made his royal Easter debut on Sunday! The four year old attended Easter Mattins service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The outing marked Louis’ first time at the service and the first Easter of King Charles’ reign.

The King and Queen Camilla led members of the royal family to St. George’s Chapel on April 9. Charles’ three siblings, as well as his nieces—minus Lady Louise Windsor—and nephews celebrated Easter with Their Majesties less than a month ahead of the coronation.

