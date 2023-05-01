Previously unseen photos of King Charles with two of his grandkids released

Never-before-seen photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their grandfather King Charles III were featured in the new BBC documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch—see them here. One photo shows the monarch pointing out something to his eldest grandchild, Prince George, as they sat together outdoors. George was pictured adorably holding a glass of juice.

In the photo with Princess Charlotte, the King appeared to be sweetly entertaining his granddaughter with something in his hand. As the images were displayed during the documentary, along with a previously seen snapshot of Charles hugging Prince Louis, the King’s voice was heard saying (via the MailOnline): “I mind so much about the future, what we’re going to leave to our children and grandchildren. That’s what really gets me going.”

The King has five grandchildren: the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The BBC documentary was released to mark the King’s upcoming coronation. His Majesty will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife and children, will travel across the pond for his father’s coronation. Prince George will have a special role, serving as one of eight Pages of Honour at the service. Meanwhile, Prince William will assist in dressing his father in the Robe Royal and will pledge his loyalty to the King during “The Homage of Royal Blood.”