Prince Harry to attend coronation without Meghan Markle and kids

Prince Harry is confirmed to attend his father King Charles III’s coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle won’t be joining him. The Duchess of Sussex will stay behind in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while the Duke of Sussex travels across the pond for the ceremony.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace said in a statement (via Sky News). “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The King will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. The date of the service coincides with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed to The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah in early March that the Duke had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.” However at the time, the spokesperson said, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Prior to the release of his memoir, Harry was asked if he would attend his father’s coronation if invited. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the royal dad of two said.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” Harry added. “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”