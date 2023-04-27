King Charles rewards family member for ‘loyalty’ with coronation role: Report

King Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne, will reportedly have a special role on the day of her brother’s coronation. According to The Mirror, the Princess Royal, 72, was personally asked to serve as the King’s “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting,” which is described as “a position historically handed to a person entrusted with safety of the sovereign.”

Anne is said to be “incredibly honoured” to be handed the role. A palace source told The Mirror, “The direction of the King’s decision is clear for all to see. He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else. The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship.”

Princess Anne will reportedly have a role in the coronation procession

As the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne will reportedly travel on horseback behind the King and Queen after they are crowned at Westminster Abbey. Following the coronation ceremony on May 6, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

The palace previously revealed that the Coronation Procession will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, as well as all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

Anne isn’t the only member of the British royal family who will reportedly have a starring role on the day of the coronation. The King’s eldest grandchild, Prince George—who is second in line to the throne—will be one of eight Pages of Honour at the service on May 6.