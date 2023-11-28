Did Taylor Swift turn down a royal invite?

Omid Scobieclaims in his new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, that Taylor Swift turned down an offer to perform at King Charles III’s coronation, according to multiple outlets.

The same day King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey (May 6), the Grammy-winning singer had an Eras Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee. A special coronation concert was held the day after the coronation service on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

©Getty Images



King Charles III’s coronation took place on May 6 in London

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were among the performers at the concert on May 7, which was attended by members of the royal family. Tom Cruise also made an appearance in a video at the event, telling the King (via Variety), “You can be my wingman any time.”

While Taylor reportedly declined to perform at the King’s coronation, she is also said to have turned down another royal invite in the past. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that Meghan Markle once reached out to the pop star about being a guest on her podcast, Archetypes. According to the WSJ, “Meghan wrote Taylor Swift a personal letter asking her to come on the podcast.” However, the singer “declined, through a representative.”

Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey were among the guests who appeared on the first season of Archetypes. Less than a year after the podcast debuted, Spotify and Archewell Audio released a joint statement saying that they had “mutually agreed to part ways.”