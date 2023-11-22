Since marrying into the British royal family, the Princess of Wales has dazzled in a handful of tiaras. Catherine added a fourth tiara, the Strathmore Rose tiara, to her rotation in 2023 at a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace.

“Kate has always signaled that she’d like to emulate the Queen Mother’s royal role, and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity,” Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller, has told PEOPLE. “It’s fitting that Kate—likely with some assistance from King Charles—would choose to wear the tiara exactly a hundred years after the Queen Mother originally received it. The piece is an antique that wasn’t fashionable for many decades, but many jewels once considered fussy or unstylish have now been embraced again.”

Prior to wearing the Queen Mother’s Strathmore Rose tiara, Her Royal Highness had rotated between other sparkling headpieces for banquets and receptions. Take a look at the four tiaras that the Princess of Wales has worn to date...