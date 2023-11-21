New tiara alert! The Princess of Wales wears Strathmore Rose Tiara for the first time©Yui Mok/PA Wire
New tiara alert! The Princess of Wales wears Strathmore Rose Tiara for the first time

The tiara was a wedding gift to King Charles’ grandmother

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Princess of Wales surprised royal watchers on Tuesday by adding a new tiara to her rotation! King Charles III’s “beloved daughter-in-law” looked positively regal at the state banquet held in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit to the UK.

Her Royal Highness attended the banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing the Strathmore Rose Tiara. According to The Royal Watcher, the tiara has not been publicly worn in almost 90 years. The tiara was a wedding present to King Charles III’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, from her parents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, per The Court Jeweller.

The Princess of Wales exuded elegance at the state banquet on Nov. 21©Getty Images
The Princess of Wales exuded elegance at the state banquet on Nov. 21

Tuesday marked a new tiara for the Princess of Wales, who has previously stepped out in the Cartier Halo Tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Lotus Flower Tiara. Catherine paired the dazzling floral headpiece on Nov. 21 with a white gown and matching gloves.

Catherine opted for the stunning Strathmore Rose Tiara©YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the royal mom of three stunned in a head-to-toe red look. The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the South Korean President and First Lady at their hotel prior to traveling to traveling to Horse Guards. Catherine looked radiant recycling her Catherine Walker bow coat dress, which she paired with a matching cape by the designer, as well as a wide-brimmed Jane Taylor hat and suede pumps.

