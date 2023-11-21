Resplendent in red! The Princess of Wales teams festive bow coat with cape

The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance as she and Prince William greeted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the start of their state visit to the UK. The royal couple met with the president and his wife at their hotel on Tuesday, before traveling to Horse Guards, where they were formally welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

©Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool / Getty Images





Catherine looked resplendent in red wearing a cape and bow coat dress by Catherine Walker, which she accessorized with a matching wide-brimmed Jane Taylor hat, suede pumps, and diamond and sapphire earrings.

The Princess has worn the bow coat dress in the past. Catherine donned the festive piece back in 2021 for the first Christmas carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey, and for a pre-recorded performance for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special with Tom Walker.

©Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images





On Saturday, it was confirmed that the royal mom of three’s holiday event would be returning this year. The Princess of Wales will host her third annual Christmas carol service on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Abbey. Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay are set to perform at the service, which, this year, will be linked to the Princess’ Shaping Us campaign.

The service will be a “moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families” in communities across the UK and be “a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings,” according to the palace. The Princess’ 2023 carol service “will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their live.”