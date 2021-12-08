The British royal family got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday thanks to the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate hosted a Christmas carol concert at London’s Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8.﻿ Several of the Duchess’ royal in-laws were in attendance for the Together At Christmas service, which Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom spearheaded.

See all of the royals who stepped out for the concert that paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the UK who have supported their communities amid the pandemic...