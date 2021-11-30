Everything we know about Kate Middleton’s Christmas special

Christmas is coming early for royal fans! Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The service, spearheaded by Kate, will take place Dec. 8 and air on ITV as part of a special program in December. Prince William and Kate’s social media accounts shared a photo of the event’s invitation on Tuesday writing, “This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities.”

©WireImage



The Duchess of Cambridge will host a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which will air on ITV in December

The service “will be a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us,” according to the palace. The event will also “be a moment for the nation to come together and look back on the last eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.”

The concert in London will feature carols performed by the Westminster Abbey choir, in addition to readings and musical performances by a variety of guests. The event will blend “traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none,” per the palace.

The service is set to “bring together inspirational individuals from across the UK who have gone above and beyond to care for and protect those in need during the pandemic.” They will be joined by those working in some of the key areas that the Duchess and The Royal Foundation continue to focus on (promoting the importance of mental health, supporting families and driving awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years).