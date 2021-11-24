Kate Middleton to host Christmas concert: Report

The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly be spreading holiday cheer with a concert next month! According to The Sun, Kate will host a charity Christmas carol concert at London’s Westminster Abbey, where she and Prince William tied the knot a decade ago.

The concert might turn out to be a royal family affair. The outlet reports that the Duke is expected to be in the audience and that the royal couple’s children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, could even attend the event. Last year, the Duke and Duchess, along with their kids, attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland, which was held to thank key workers and their families.

Per The Sun, “it is thought next month’s Westminster Abbey carol concert will support good causes close to the hearts of Wills and Kate — including NHS Charities Together, which funds mental health support for young people and counselling for NHS staff.”

ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship tweeted on Wednesday that the Christmas concert “is Kate’s ‘brainchild’ - a way to thank people and communities for what they’ve done in 2021.”

Chris also﻿ reported that ITV is in “negotiations to host a carol concert involving Prince William and Kate.” The program will reportedly be filmed in early December, and air in the days before Christmas.

Sounds like it will be fa-la-la-la-lovely!