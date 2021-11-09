Kate Middleton’s mom is already counting down to Christmas: ‘December will be magic again’

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother is gearing up for the holidays! Party Pieces, Carole Middleton’s company, shared a festive photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal grandmother on Tuesday. The picture was accompanied by a statement from Kate, James and Pippa Middleton’s mom that read: “And so the Christmas countdown begins! If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you’ll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware.”

Carole continued, “I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick our some party pieces which will help you make Christmas particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magic again!”

The Duchess’ mom, who shared her Christmas picks on Nov. 9, was photographed by Liz Mcaulay holding balloons while wearing an ivory pussy-bow blouse teamed with denim bottoms.

“Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion” for the Middleton matriarch’s family. In a 2020 Party Pieces post, Carole said: “Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something - and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes.”