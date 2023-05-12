Sarah Ferguson shares photo with daughters from coronation weekend

King Charles’ former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from one of the coronation weekend’s event. The Duchess of York posted a snapshot of herself smiling between her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at Sunday’s coronation concert in Windsor.

“Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls. ❤️,” Sarah wrote alongside the photo. “I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances.”

She added, “To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful.”

Sarah was pictured at the concert, which took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, next to Prince Andrew, whom she was previously married to. The pair’s two daughters and their respective spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, attended the concert as well.

While Sarah joined her family at the star-studded event on Sunday, she was not among the guests at the coronation service the day before. During an appearance on Loose Women last month, Sarah revealed what she would be doing the day of the coronation.

“I personally will be having a little tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she shared. “That’s what I’m going to be [doing]. Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly.”

“The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back,” Sarah added. “Because remember, I am divorced from [Charles’ brother Prince Andrew]. I don’t expect- you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’”