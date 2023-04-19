King Charles’ former sister-in-law invited to coronation celebration

Although Sarah Ferguson won’t be at her former brother-in-law King Charles’ coronation, she has reportedly been invited to a coronation event. PEOPLE magazine has confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother will join the royal family at the coronation concert.

The special concert—which the BBC has said will “celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth”—is taking place the day after the coronation service on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie and Take That are among the performers who will be hitting the stage at the event on May 7.

©Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images



Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been invited to the coronation concert

According to PEOPLE, Sarah will be in the VIP section at the concert. Last week, the Independent reported that King Charles is not inviting his former sister-in-law to his coronation.

Sarah revealed what she will be up to on the day of the coronation during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this month. “I personally will be having a little tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she said. “That’s what I’m going to be [doing]. Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly.”

“The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back,” Sarah added. “Because remember, I am divorced from [Charles’ brother Prince Andrew]. I don’t expect- you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’”