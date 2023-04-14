Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother not invited to coronation

Sarah Ferguson reportedly won’t be among the guests at her former brother-in-law King Charles’ coronation. According to the Independent, the monarch is not inviting Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother to the service.

Earlier this month, Sarah appeared ﻿on the talk show Loose Women, during which she revealed what she will be up to on the day of the coronation. “I personally will be having a little tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she said. “That’s what I’m going to be [doing]. Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly.”

“The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back,” Sarah added. “Because remember, I am divorced from [Charles’ brother Prince Andrew]. I don’t expect- you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’”

Sarah noted that it’s great to be supportive. She also pointed out that when the family comes back home, she will know “all the ins and outs from commentators on television.”

Although she reportedly did not score an invitation to the King’s coronation, Sarah had nothing but kind words for Charles while on Loose Women. “I think that he’s going to be an amazing King and with that lovely Camilla by his side,” she said.

In addition to Sarah, the King’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will also not be in attendance. Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his wife. Meghan will remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son will celebrate his fourth birthday on the day King Charles is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.