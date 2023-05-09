Explanation for the mystery surrounding the Princess of Wales’ coronation dress

An official portrait from King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation gave royal watchers their first look at what the Princess of Wales wore under her robe—but it also sparked some confusion. The portrait of Their Majesties with working members of the royal family shows Catherine wearing a dress with a v-neck, which is different from the neckline seen under the Princess’ robe at the coronation service on May 6.

“I thinks she wore a cape/cap over it, perhaps to match Charlotte’s design,” one social media user tweeted. Another wrote, “It’s not the same dress? At least some outfit change cause we also didn’t see the sash when she’s wearing the robes although that could’ve been hidden.”

A v-neckline was not seen under the Princess of Wales’ robe at the coronation service

Sky News commentator Alastair Bruce offered an explanation for the mystery on Twitter, writing that at the ceremony, the Princess wore the “Mantle & Collar (chain) of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order,” while in the official coronation portrait, the Mantle and Collar had been “removed to reveal the dress, on which is worn Broad Riband, Badge & Star of same Order.” Alastair added that the Princess of Wales wore an “additional temporary Cape to compliment Mantle, collar and protect dress from wire woven fastening cords, with heavy swagged knots.”

The future Queen Consort looked regal at the coronation on Saturday wearing an ivory silk crepe gown by Alexander McQueen. The dress with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featured rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

The Princess of Wales wore a gown by Alexander McQueen to the coronation on May 6

Catherine wore her Royal Victorian Order Mantle to the ceremony, as well as a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, and diamond and pearl drop earrings previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The official coronation portrait starring the Princess also revealed that Catherine wore Queen Elizabeth’s George VI Festoon Necklace on May 6.

The Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte coordinated for the big day. Like her mother, the eight year old attended the coronation service wearing an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress and cape, and a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece.