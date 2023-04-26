Find out what King Charles’ stepson said when asked about Prince Harry

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles spoke about his stepfather King Charles III and mother’s upcoming coronation during an appearance on The News Agents podcast. When asked if there was a “panic” about whether his stepbrother Prince Harry would come or not, Tom replied, “[That had] nothing to do with me.”

Tom’s son Freddy Parker Bowles will be one of the Queen’s four Pages of Honour at the coronation service on May 6. “I don’t think he knows quite how big it’s gonna be. I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion,” Tom said. “He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves football.”

©Getty Images



Tom’s son will be one of Queen Camilla’s Pages of Honour

Queen Camilla’s son noted that they are just there to “support our mother.” He said, “It is going to be quite the occasion.” As for whether his mother might be feeling anxious, Tom said, “I think anyone would be anxious in an occasion of this sort of [importance], in terms of historical. And yes, I think that any of us- I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk up wearing ancient robes.” Tom pointed out that his mother has “never complained.”

While on the podcast, the Queen’s son seemingly shut down Prince Harry’s claim that Camilla played “the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown.” Tom said, “I don’t care what anyone says. This wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

©Getty Images



Tom and Laura are the Queen’s children from her first marriage

Tom and his sister Laura Lopes are Camilla’s children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Like Tom’s son, Laura’s twin boys, Gus and Louis Lopes, will serve as their grandmother’s Pages of Honour. The Queen’s fourth page will be her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ Pages of Honour include his eldest grandchild, Prince George, as well as Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. According to Buckingham Palace, the Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.