How the royal family celebrated Princess Charlotte’s birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter turned 8 years old on Tuesday, May 2. The royal family’s official Twitter account celebrated King Charles’ granddaughter’s birthday by quote tweeting the photo Kensington Palace shared of the Princess, adding: “🎉 Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!”

Prince William and Catherine released a new photo of their daughter on the eve of her birthday. The image was taken by the Princess of Wales in Windsor over the weekend.

Charlotte was pictured wearing a white dress as she sat in a wicker chair smiling at the camera. “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂,” the message alongside the photo reads.

The Princess was born on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. Prince George’s sister is currently third in line to the throne. Ahead of her birthday, Charlotte was spotted with her mother at a ballet performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London. A video on social media showed Charlotte on stage with friends holding wands and playing under confetti.

The Princess’ birthday comes ahead of her paternal grandfather’s coronation. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. Per The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter is “expected to attend the Coronation service, but will sit among the congregation.”