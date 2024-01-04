Princess Beatrice’s stepson visits Walt Disney World

Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf enjoyed a trip to a galaxy far, far away ahead of the New Year. Wolfie, as he is known, visited Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with his mom Dara Huang during their recent holiday trip to Florida.

The architect and designer—who shares her son with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—took to her Instagram on Dec. 28 to share pictures and videos from their trip to Walt Disney World, which included footage of Wolfie building a droid at the Droid Depot and strolling the planet of Batuu in the Star Wars-themed land.

“Little man, big attitude. Building robots @starwars @waltdisneyworld 💙✨Let the force be with you 😅,” Dara captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#starwars #disney #Hollywoodstudios #starwarsday #chewbacca #stormtroopers #bb8droid #darahuang.”

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares his son with Dara Huang

While Woolfie celebrated Christmas with the British royal family in 2022, he did not join his stepmom and father during the royals’ traditional walk this past Christmas. Instead, he celebrated the holiday with his mom. On Christmas, Edo’s ex posted pictures of herself and her son hugging in Orlando, Florida. “Merry Christmas everyone and to all a good night ❤️✨✨,” she wrote alongside the photos, tagging Disney Cruise Line. “#christmas2023 #familytime❤️ #christmastime #disneywish #familyholidays #happyholidays2023 #christmasdecorations #darahuang.” Given the hashtag “#disneywish” it seems the mother-son duo might have set sail on board the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Though Wolfie wasn’t with the British royals for Christmas, he did accompany Princess Beatrice and Edo to the Princess of Wales’ third annual Christmas carol service in early December.