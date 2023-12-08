Together at Christmas was a family affair for the entire Wales family this year! Following his older siblings’ debut in 2022, Prince Louis attended his mother’s annual Christmas carol service for the first time on Friday, Dec. 8. The five year old arrived with his father Prince William and big brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. Before entering Westminster Abbey, the three Wales children sweetly dropped cards in a special postbox for children who many be struggling this time of year.

This year’s festive service, which is linked to the Princess of Wales’ Shaping Us campaign, is described as “a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK, celebrating the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.”

Members of the royal family and Middleton family stepped out for the third Together at Christmas service, which Catherine first hosted in 2021. Scroll to see which family members attended the 2023 holiday event...