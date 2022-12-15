Members of the British royal family came together following the release of Volume II of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. The Princess of Wales was joined at her second annual Together At Christmas carol service on Thursday by members of the royal family, including her eldest son Prince George, nine, and daughter Princess Charlotte, seven.

This year’s service—which is dedicated Queen Elizabeth “and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life”—will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring,” according to Kensington Palace.

