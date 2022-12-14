The detail you might have missed in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Christmas card photo

Prince William and Catherine are all smiles in their first Christmas card photo since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple shared a new picture of their family, which is featured on their 2022 card, on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The image shows the Waleses, dressed casually, walking together in Norfolk. While at first glance the royal family of five appears to all be holding hands, cheeky Prince Louis is not actually holding his big sister’s hand.

The four year old was photographed with his right hand behind Princess Charlotte, seven. Louis did, however, hold on to his mom with his left hand. Meanwhile, Prince George, nine, clasped hands with his father and younger sister.

©Matt Porteous





The lovely, laidback photo of the royal family was taken by Matt Porteous earlier this year. For their Christmas card last year, William and Catherine used a picture from a 2021 trip to Jordan.

The Waleses 2022 Christmas card follows the release of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s. Charles and Camilla’s holiday card was shared on Sunday displayed in front of a Christmas tree. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the message inside of the card reads.

The King and Queen Consort’s Christmas card photo was taken by Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland, five days before the death of Queen Elizabeth. The card marks Charles and Camilla’s first Christmas card as King and Queen Consort.