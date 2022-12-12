Charles and Camilla share first Christmas card as King and Queen Consort

King Charles III’s first Christmas card of his reign was released on Sunday. “🎄✉️ We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort,” the royal family’s social media accounts wrote alongside a photo of the card displayed in front of a Christmas tree.

The card features a picture of Camilla affectionally looking at her husband. The message inside the card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

©Getty Images





The couple’s Christmas card photo was taken by Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland, five days before the death of Charles’ “beloved mother” Queen Elizabeth. “Really proud that my photo has been selected as the King & Queen Consort’s Christmas card for a second consecutive year,” Samir, the photographer, wrote on Twitter.

The card marks Charles and Camilla’s first Christmas card as King and Queen Consort. Charles became King upon his mother’s death in September, and his eldest son Prince William is now the heir to the British throne.

The BBC reported last month that the 74-year-old King will spend his first Christmas as monarch at Sandringham, and is “expected to be joined by the Queen Consort and wider family.” Charles will also deliver his first Christmas broadcast as monarch this year.

The King and Queen Consort will be getting into the holiday spirit later this week at the Princess of Wales’ Together At Christmas carol service﻿. Kensington Palace previously announced that the King, Queen Consort and other members of the royal family will attend the event—which is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth and the values the late monarch “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”—on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey. Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which the service will be a part of, will air Christmas Eve on ITV1.