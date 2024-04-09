Sienna Mapelli Mozzi ‘looks exactly’ like mom Princess Beatrice

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi takes after her mother Princess Beatrice! The royal’s friend Gabriela Peacock revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the two year old resembles Beatrice.

“Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea,” Gabriela said. The celebrity nutritionist also shared that Sienna is “really cheeky and has a very good personality.”

Motherhood came “very naturally” to Beatrice, according to her friend. “Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum,” Gabriela said. “She’s had Wolfie [Edo’s eight-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him.”

Gabriela continued, “She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids‘ lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”

Beatrice became a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Christopher Woolf—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang—when they married in 2020. The following year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna. She was born on Sept. 18, 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Sarah Fergusonhas previously called Sienna Princess Beatrice’s “mini-me.” On Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, the proud grandmother said that when she follows her granddaughter “it looks just like Beatrice” and that Sienna “does the same thing as Beatrice.” Sarah admitted, “It’s taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around. Literally mini-me. I mean, off she goes hunting for ducks and walking through puddles and likes the rain on her head.”