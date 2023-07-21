Prince George celebrates milestone birthday with new photo

Prince George is entering the double digits! On the eve of the young Prince’s tenth birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new portrait of their eldest child.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his tenth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

George, who turns 10 on July 22, looks all grown up in the photo wearing a checked button-down shirt and pants, while sitting on steps.

©Millie Pilkington



Prince George turns 10 on July 22, 2023

The image was taken by Millie Pilkington in Windsor earlier this month. Millie was also the photographer behind Prince Louis’ fifth birthday photos and the pictures of Prince William with his children that were released to mark Father’s Day this year.

The Princess of Wales snapped her eldest son’s birthday photo last year during a family holiday in the UK. Catherine has a sweet tradition when it comes to her children’s birthdays. During A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, the royal mom of three said, “I love making the cake,” adding, “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

A week before his birthday, George visited the 2023 Royal International Air Tattoo with his parents and younger siblings. Two days later, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their mom and dad in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

George, who is second in line to the throne, is King Charles III’s eldest grandchild. The Prince stepped into the spotlight earlier this year at his paternal grandfather’s coronation, serving as one of the Pages of Honour at the service.

Prior to the coronation, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told PEOPLE that Prince George’s parents were “very excited and delighted” that he was going to be a page. The spokesperson said, “It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is, too.”