Princess Beatrice’s daughter’s role at family wedding revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended a wedding with their kids over the weekend. According to the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, the couple’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who turns two in September, was asked to be a flower girl at ﻿Edo’s stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis’ wedding.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice’s stepson Christopher Woolf, whom Edo shares with his ex, Dara Huang, was reportedly a pageboy at the ceremony in Cumbria.

King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece looked pretty in pink for the wedding wearing the same rosy Emilia Wickstead dress that she wore to Wimbledon earlier this month. Beatrice and Edo enjoyed a day date at the tournament days before celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

©WireImage



Princess Beatrice recycled the pink dress she wore to Wimbledon for Edo’s stepsister’s wedding

Edo marked their anniversary on July 17 with a romantic tribute on his personal Instagram. “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together,” he penned alongside a photo of Beatrice and pictures of flowers.

Edo added, “I love you more than words can say, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, also celebrated the couple’s anniversary, writing: “Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale.”

After their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beatrice and Edo secretly tied the knot in 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The Princess and her husband welcomed their first child together, Sienna, in September of 2021. Following the birth of his daughter, Edo gushed on Instagram that he was “feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget.”