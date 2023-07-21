Prince William is returning to the U.S.: Find out why

The Prince of Wales is heading back to the states this year! Prince William is expected to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, on Sept. 19 in New York City. During the summit, The Earthshot Prize will reveal this year’s 15 finalists and introduce their climate and environmental solutions.

“The Earthshot Prize scours the world to find entrepreneurs and innovators who exemplify the power of human ingenuity to address our most significant climate and environmental challenges,” Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said in a press release. “Our next class of Finalists are on the cutting-edge of some of the most exciting ideas and technologies, and with the support of our Global Alliance Partners and the global community gathering at the UN General Assembly, they have the potential to transform communities around the world for the better.”

©Getty Images



Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize, is expected to attend the summit in NYC

Hannah added, “By spotlighting the incredible work of our 2023 Finalists at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, we hope to inspire a wave of positive change and unlock a more sustainable and resilient future.”

Prince William, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, was supposed to attend the inaugural summit last year, but did not following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Although he was not in attendance, the heir to the throne recorded a video message for The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, saying, “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.”

William said that during “this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve. Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

Guests at last year’s summit included Queen Rania and Matt Damon.

©WireImage



The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts

The Prince was last in the United States for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. William attended the ceremony with his wife, the Princess of Wales. The upcoming summit in New York City will begin the countdown to The Earthshot Prize’s third annual awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Singapore on Nov. 7.