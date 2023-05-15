Will the Prince and Princess of Wales be heading to Singapore?

Prince William is taking the Earthshot Prize Awards to Southeast Asia. The third annual awards ceremony is set to take place in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2023, featuring performances by world-renowned musicians and artists. According to The Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Singapore for the event.

In a statement, Prince William said: “The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there and need to be scaled. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”

©WireImage



The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

King Charles III’s eldest son founded the prestigious environmental prize back in 2020. For the first time, the awards this year will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. “Beginning Monday 6 November, the Week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet,” per the Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize noted that “Southeast Asia is one of the regions of the world most affected by climate change, but in the face of significant environmental challenges, it is also a hub for innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders and problem solvers who are committed to restoring our planet,” adding, “This optimistic approach embodies the spirit of The Earthshot Prize, and, as the gateway to Southeast Asia, Singapore provides the perfect venue for the 2023 Winners to be announced.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the states to attend last year’s ceremony in Boston. The inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony was held in 2021 in London. Catherine has presented an award at the last two ceremonies. The Earthshot Prize “aims to discover, celebrate, accelerate and scale solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.”