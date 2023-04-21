Queen Elizabeth pictured with 8 great-grandchildren in never-before-seen photo

Kensington Palace released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth ﻿on what would have been her 97th birthday. The picture of the late monarch surrounded by eight of her great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren was taken by the Princess of Wales last summer at Balmoral.

The beautiful photo shows the Queen sitting between her eldest great-grandchild, Savannah Phillips, and Mia Tindall, who looks every inch the doting big sister holding her baby brother Lucas Tindall, while Lena Tindall sat behind her on the arm of the green couch.

Prince George,Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips and Prince Louis were pictured standing behind the couch in front of Her Majesty’s youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Missing from the photo are four of the late monarch’s great-grandchildren: Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and August Brooksbank.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” Kensington Palace captioned the photo. “This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022. In a statement after her death, Prince William said, “My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

Friday, April 21, was Her Majesty’s first birthday since her passing. In nearly two weeks—on May 6—the late monarch’s firstborn, King Charles III, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.