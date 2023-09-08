How the Prince and Princess of Wales honored Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death

The Prince and Princess of Wales were out in Wales on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. The royal couple attended a service at St. Davids Cathedral, where Catherine laid a bouquet of flowers down in front of a framed photo of the late monarch.

Prince William and Catherine attended a service in Wales on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

The Waleses’ social media accounts shared a photo of the moving moment, writing: “A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.”

The Princess wore diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth for the service on Friday, Sept. 8. Speaking to a flying instructor named Patricia Mawuli Porter about the late Queen outside, Catherine said (via the Daily Mail), “We all have wonderful memories of her, we have to hold on to them, cherish them.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also marked the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing with a personal message on their social media accounts. Sharing photos of the late Queen, including two that featured their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—they said: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

The royal couple’s visit to Wales on Sept. 8 came one day before the anniversary of them being made the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III bestowed the titles upon his eldest son, who is now first in line to the throne, and Catherine the day after Queen Elizabeth passed away. In his first address to the nation as sovereign on Sept. 9, 2022, Charles said, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”