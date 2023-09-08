Prince Harry spotted visiting Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place on anniversary of grandmother’s death

Prince Harry paid a visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s burial site on the first anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex was photographed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Friday morning. The late monarch is buried with her husband Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that other members of the royal family paid their respects privately at the chapel on Sept. 8.

Friday marks one year since Queen Elizabeth passed away. Both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who reside in California with their children, were in the UK a year ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards on Sept. 8, 2022, but their appearance was canceled after it was announced that doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health. The monarch passed away that same day in Scotland.

At the 2023 WellChild Awards on Sept. 7, Prince Harry said that his grandmother was “looking down on all of us tonight”

Prince Harry was in London on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his grandmother’s death for the 2023 WellChild Awards. “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” Harry said at the ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 7. “As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

While Harry was spotted in Windsor on Friday, his older brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, traveled to Wales, where they attended a service at St. Davids Cathedral and Catherine laid a bouquet of flowers down in front of a framed photo of the late monarch. In a message shared on social media, the royal couple said, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”