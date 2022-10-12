British royal family member to appear on reality TV show: Report

Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall is reportedly heading to the Australian Jungle. According to The Sun, Zara Tindall’s husband, 43, is set to appear on the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

“It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations,” a source told The Sun. “He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

©WireImage



Zara Tindall’s husband Mike will reportedly appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’

According to reports, the cast will also include Boy George, Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles. Mike, who is a former rugby player and one of the hosts of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, has previously competed on The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

Mike married Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter Zara in 2011. The couple share daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four, as well as one-year-old son Lucas.

In a press release shared on Oct. 7, ITV said: “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns soon which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.”

“Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them,” ITV added. “Whoever does end up in the legendary jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and their fate will be in the hands of viewers who could decide to send them into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.”