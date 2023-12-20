Zara Tindall tells husband Mike he’s ‘in so much trouble’ after revealing nickname for Prince William

Mike Tindall has “pet nicknames” not only for his wife, but also his cousin-in-law, the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne’s son-in-law spilled the tea on the nicknames during his and Zara Tindall’s appearance on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast.

“We basically call each other munchkins a lot. Don’t we? Or my love,” Mike said, to which Zara replied, “Yeah, we do.”

Mike admitted that he “normally” uses “munchkin” for his wife. Zara also revealed that her husband is saved on her phone as something else that ends with kitten, though she didn’t disclose the first word.

As for Prince William’s nickname? “He is known as ‘One Pint Willy,’” Mike shared. “He’s known to me as One Pint Willy because he’s not the best of drinkers. Coming from a sport where, it’s built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. So, yeah that is one that I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One Pint Willy. There you go.”

“It’s out there now. Sorry. Sorry, Sir,” he added with a laugh. Zara then told her husband, “You’re in so much trouble!”

Back in September, Prince William and Catherine appeared on Mike’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, during which the former rugby union player revealed that the Princess of Wales is competitive at beer pong.

Mike has opened up about his family’s relationship with the Waleses in the past. “Our family growth has been quite intertwined with theirs,” Mike said ﻿on Good Morning Britain in 2021. “Our kids are very, very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins and those cousins—are going to be the same age and can grow up with them.”